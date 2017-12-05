Holiday in the Bangkok Hilton for Swiss couple

A Swiss couple that appear to have stolen a Thai man’s brand new laptop on CCTV at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will reportedly be spending Christmas in jail.

In the clip, aired on Thai Channel 3, Anna Michaela Grob, 56, of Switzerland, appears to remove a new laptop from its box and conceal it with her jacket before walking away with her husband, identified as Romano, 61, when the Thai owner stepped away from his belongings.

When the Thai man, identified as Pasawat Jansuphap, returned to his things, he found only an empty box, so he filed a police report.

The event allegedly happened in October, when the couple arrived in the country. However, they were not arrested until they came back to the airport to board a flight home on Nov. 24. They were recognized by airport staff from the CCTV clip, Post Today reported.

The couple were charged with theft in an airport, reported to have a value of THB40,000.

They couple allegedly denied the theft but confessed after the police found the computer in their possession and showed them the cip of the theft.

Thai Visa reported that the couple spoke to Swiss media and called the incident “stupid” and were upset that they would be spending the holidays in jail since their court date won’t be until at least Jan. 11.

If they are found guilty, the punishment could be a five-year jail term and/or a maximum fine of THB10,000.

Source: Coconuts