Hit and run drivers caught after fatal crash in Jomtien

Two Thai men involved in a fatal hit and run accident, which took the life of 1 and injured another have been caught the same night.

At around 12:30am on September 26th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to beach road Jomtien, where a fatal accident had taken place.

Arriving at the scene police found the dead body of a 43 year old woman, still lying in the middle of the road. The body was bagged up by paramedics and taken to a local hospital.

A second victim, aged 25, had suffered several injuries, but was said to be stable. She was treated briefly at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment and recovery.

An eye witness to the accident told police that he has seen the two women driving their motorbike along beach road as normal. They were then hit from behind by a pickup truck that was driving at speed, causing the women to lose control and crash.

The pickup, however, failed to stop and instead sped off from the scene.

Police were called immediately.

A short time later, police had managed to track down the suspect vehicle, which was later confirmed when they saw a large dent in the front bumper.

The driver, a Thai male aged 31 looked like he was heavily under the influence of alcohol, or some other substance.

Police arrested the driver as well as his friend and they were taken down to the police station for further questioning.

It turns out that the 2 men were working for a local garbage disposal company, but that was just about all police could get from them.

They were locked up and police are gathering all the evidence and statements ready for putting charges against them.

