We are Hiring – Job opportunity here in Pattaya

Getting a job, unlike back in our home countries, is not always so easy to come by here in Thailand, and Pattaya is no exception to that rule.

Luckily for anyone out there who is looking, our friends over at Sisaran property development are now looking for recruits. Please have a look below for more details about the positions:

Responsibilities

· Selling our condominiums direct to clients and working with sub-agents.

· Researching and analyzing sales opportunities.

· Maintaining relationships with clients by providing support, information, and after-sales service.

· Maintaining quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.

Qualifications

· Minimum 2 years’ in Sales area, Business Development (experienced in property sales is a plus).

· Preexisting agent / sales network in real estate a positive.

· Attention to detail and can work to timelines.

· Creative mind-set, positive attitude.

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Good command in English (other languages: Mandarin a plus).

· A personal notebook / laptop computer.

· A car is a big advantage.

The successful candidate will be provided a promising career opportunity and attractive compensation package. To submit your application, in strict confidence, please send your full resume in Word format to info@sisaran.com

For more about the company, you can always visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/SisaranDevelopment/

Good Luck!