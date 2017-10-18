Hilltribe dies after landslide buries shophouse

A Karen resident sustained fatal injuries after a Downpour-triggered landslide hit a shophouse on the Mae Ramat-Ban Tak road in Tak’s Mae Ramat district on Wednesday morning.

Following a 2 am a report of a landslide in Ban Nong Luang, police rushed to inspect the scene. They found that the shophouse and a pickup truck were buried under the landslide They found the unnamed Karen man in the debris and rushed him to the Mae Ramat Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Source: Nation