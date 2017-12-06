Higher fuel surcharges on Thai Airways flights
Thai Airways International has announced the adjustment of fuel surcharges on an average 137-200% higher on 59 international routes.
The increase is effective today.
The adjustment in fuel surcharges for the second time this year will see an increase in ticket price fin the range of US$ 5 -33 per leg of travel. The national flag carrier did not give reason for the adjustment but continuing rises in jet fuel prices in the past were passed on partly to it’s passengers in the form of fuel surcharges. Air tickets for economy and business classes on 59 international routes will see 137-200% increase on surcharges for each leg of trip.
Surcharges on route from Bangkok to Yangoon, Hanoi, Vientiane, Ho Chi Minh, Phnom Penh, and Luang Prabang on economy class will increase 168% or US$ 5, or 163.75 baht, while business class 200% or US$ 8 or 262 baht. For the route from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur, Kunming, Singapore, Dhaka, Calcutta, Kwang Chou, Hong Kong, surcharges on economy class will rise 160% or US$ 8 or 262 baht , and business class 172% or US$ 12 or 393 baht.
For the route to Osaka, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Seoul, Sapporo from Bangkok, surcharges will rise 154% or US$ 17, and business class 162% or US$ 26. For route to Perth, surcharges on economy class will increase 139% or US$ 18 or 589.50 baht, and on business class 142% or US$27 or 884.25 baht.
For route from Bangkok to Sydney, Melbourne, Moscow, surcharges on economy class will increase 138% or US$ 33, and on business class 138% or US$ 33. Surcharges on route from Bangkok to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, Munich, Rome, Milan, Zurich, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Brussels, Oakland for economy class will increase 137% or US$ 30, while business class 137% or US$ 45. Source: Thai PBS