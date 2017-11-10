High Opportunity for Miss Lao Intl. to be Miss Beauty Pageant in Japan
Miss International Laos 2017, Miss Phounesup Phonnyotha, dazzled everyone during a welcome party in Saitama city in Japan at the Miss International pageant.
She was ranked among the top ten contestants at the reception along with beauty queens from Vietnam, Nepal, Ecuador, Mexico, Japan, Indonesia, South Africa, the Philippines, and Venezuela.“I appreciate being one of top ten beauty queens in my first appearance at a beauty contest outside the country,” Miss Phounesup said.She urged everyone in Laos to support her during the contest and promised to do her best to promote Laos and its culture in Japan.Miss Phounesup said she enjoyed watching and participating in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony with the other contestants. Source: Nation