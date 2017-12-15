High-end hotel thief gang busted
Police nabbed a gang of four foreigners that were praying on other foreign tourists checked into the city’s best hotels.
The foursome’s scam was to send in two women, Filipinos Greggyia Dion Fabro, 32, and Herrera Joann Gae Dion, 31, to rent a room in a five-star hotel costing between THB 3,000-4,000.
After they settled into the room, their crime partners, two Iranian men named Mohsen Razlighi, 40 and David Rasasi, 49, would join them in the room before breaking into nearby rooms when guests were out and taking the room safes back to their room to pry them open and steal their contents.
Police confirmed that Rasasi has also used the name Jomedordi Bahlakeh, reported Komchadluek .The women were arrested on Nov. 28 at the Suan Phlu immigration office. They eventually led police to the men, staying in a house outside the city. From that home, officers collected clothes and other items used in the crimes, including two vehicles.
Bangkok police said that they all admitted to playing a part in theft and are, so far, believed to have hit hotels in Thong Lor, Hua Mak, and Phaya Thai as well as in Pattaya and Don Hua Lor in Chonburi province.
The women told police that they were simply paid THB1,000 each time to rent the rooms. They also divulged that Mohsen acted as a lookout while Rasasi broke the safes.
In their investigation, police found that Rasasi had previously been jailed in Thailand for seven years for similar crimes. He was deported but returned to Thailand using a false name. All four remain in custody with charges not yet revealed. Source: Coconuts Bangkok