Hero of Thailand ‘Toon’ reaches Chainat, donations reach Bt690m

14.5 kilometers to enter Chainat’s Hankha district. Many fans, including local Suphan Buri and Chainat people waited roadside to cheer him on. Artiwara was warmly received by a crowd at the day’s first stop, CP CP Seed shop in Hankha. He was treated to a choir concert and a check-up by a nurse. After a brief rest, Toon and his group made ran the 12-kilometer second leg, joined by popular lookthung singer, Koong Sutthiraj.

Many celebrities greeted Toon at the end of the second lap at the Tambon Sankhaburi Municipality in Chainat’s Sankhaburi district. At the second rest point, Toon was received by Maj-General Itthipol Suwannarat, commander of the 13th Army Circle, and Chainat deputy governor Parinya Phothisat. The two jointly handed Toon Bt2.152 million that Chainat people had donated for the fundraising drive.

During his second rest, Toon joined with the 13th Army Circle band to sing his Bodyslam band’s popular song “Saeng Sud Thai” (“The Last Ray of Light”. The website KaoKonLaKao.com reported that Toon has run 31 days, covering 1,483 kilometers and raising donations of Bt 690.542 million. Toon is planning to run for 2,191 km to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai to raise Bt 700 million for 11 major hospitals nationwide. Source: Asia Nation