Hero pet dog saves owner who was being attacked in the street

This pet dog has been hailed a hero after he sprang into action to help his owner who was being attacked in the street.

Ten-year-old German Shepherd ‘Beer’ can hardly walk but raced over to help Decha Kieow Ngaam, 57, when he was set upon by a thug.

The intruder stormed into Decha’s motorcycle repair shop and smashed him over the head with a wooden stick before they grappled in the street.

As Decha’s wife screamed for help, none of the neighbours came to his assistance in Samut Prakan.

But loyal pooch Beer – who suffered from crippling arthritis – raced over and bravely tried to tackle drug-crazed attacker Surasak Kanthana, 27.

CCTV captured Beer nipping at the thug’s leg and desperately trying to come between him and owner Decha during the attack on November 3 at 6:15pm.

With beer braking furiously, the attacked eventually fled into the night before cops tracked him down a few days later.

Decha, who suffered cuts and bruised ribs in the attack, said that Beer was a ‘’superhero dog’’.

He said: ‘’Nobody else came to help me. Beer is old, he has arthritis and other ailments. But he was there for me when I was in danger.

‘’He could have been badly hurt if the man had hit him. But Beer put his life in danger for me, he is super hero.

”The man was much younger and stronger than me but I fought back.

‘’Beer ran into street to help me. We were like a tag team. He injured me but we won because the man ran away.’’

Police checked CCTV and were unable to trace the unregistered plates on the moped but tracked the man down to a room in the Phraek Samai district.

Surasak told officers he was angry that Decha had refused to do a repair on his bike and ordered him to take it to another shop.

He said was drinking with friends and after thinking about it again became angry and wanted to seek revenge.

He picked up a large wooden club while riding over to the shop and launched the brutal attack.

Police Colonel Atiwat Nuttaawon, head of the local police station, said that Surasak had been arrested and admitted the attack.

He said: ‘’The suspect admitted this attack after drinking liquor with friends.

‘’We are gathering all the evidence and the CCTV to hand to the prosecutor for him to be dealt with as quickly as possible.”