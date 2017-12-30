Help planned for stranded family at airport

A ZIMBABWEAN family who have been stranded in the departure lounge at Suvarnabhumi International Airport for three months after refusing to return to their home country may be moved to a Bangkok detention centre, pending a consideration of their asylum application by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Pol Colonel Choengron Rimpadee, deputy immigration commander, said the UN agency had already agreed to seek a solution for the family of four adults and four children aged from two to 11 years old but nobody knew how much longer the process would take.