Hello English completes roadshow
A programme aimed at making English fun for students has just completed a tour of 10 schools in Thailand.
The “Hello English! On Stage” programme was created and performed by NJ Digital which, like The Nation, is under the Nation Multimedia Group umbrella.
The programme, aimed at delivering English knowledge in an entertaining style for high-school students, has proven very popular and there is demand for more of the same. “Hello English!” is an educational show on the NOW26 channel hosted by Roseanna Marshman from the United Kingdom and “Taq” (Nattapon Kanokwanich). As well as appearing on TV, they have embarked on a mission to teach English to high-school students in four regions of the country.
The programme started in the North on August 4 at Montfort and Kavila school in Chiang Mai. Next, the performers went South, on August 18, to Hat Yai Ratprachasan and Tidanukroh School in Songkhla. For the Northeastern region, the event was held on September 1 at Kalayanawat and Kaen Nakorn school in Khon Kaen. The latest and the last event of “Hello English! On Stage” for 2017 was held on November 23 and 24 in Bangkok at Triam Udom, Yothinburana, Debsirin and Wat Sutthiwararam schools.
Activities includes teaching English pronunciation, spelling games and tips on how to use English in daily life. Source: Asia Nation