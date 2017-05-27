Heavy rain warning for 36 provinces across Thailand

The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a warning to people in 36 provinces to brace themselves for heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

The department said heavy rains would be unleashed by the influence of an active low pressure over the lower part of the Bay of Bengal together with the strong southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Thailand. The low pressure is expected to move up to the upper part of the bay and Myanmar during Saturday to Monday.