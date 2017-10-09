More heavy to very heavy rains in Thailand

The Meteorological Department today (Oct 9) issued a third warning of more heavy to very heavy rains in Bangkok and the provinces and cautioned the people of danger from possible flash floods and surface floods this week

It forecasted heavy to very heavy rains from today until Wednesday (October 9-10) in the North, Northeast, Central, East, Upper South, and Bangkok and perimeter. It said flash floods, surface floods are expected in some areas. The warning came as the monsoon flows over the country’s lower central, upper southern and eastern regions as the strengthened low-pressure wind in the central South China Sea is also passing to blanket central Vietnam, and is heading for Thailand’s northeast, eastern, central and northern regions from October 10-11. The wind flows will result in heavy to very heavy rains in areas the wind passes.

Affected areas are:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Lampang, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak. Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lampoo, Udonthani, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Central: Nakhon Sawan, Chai-nat, Uthaithani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and perimetres. East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Srakaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trad. South: Phetburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang-nga, and Phuket. Source: Thai PBS