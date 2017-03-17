New “Happy Zones” boosted by extra cops and cameras

Pattaya’s first “happy zone” will replace the existing “safety zone” on Walking Street and feature more police officers and security cameras.

Police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech and Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong met with city Pattaya officials, soldiers, foreign and Thai police volunteers, and Tourist and Immigration Division police March 7 to outline the specifics of the vague happy zones announced Feb. 21.

Chonburi Police commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Somprasong Yentuam last month announced plans for 35 rebranded safety zones with the only apparent difference between the joyful new areas and the much-maligned safety zones designated before being the name.

However, the first happy area, which will cover Walking Street, does seem to have given a bit more effort, with police planning to split the nightlife strip into four zones each manned by a team of police and volunteers from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m.

The cover area extends from the South Road mouth of Walking Street past Marina Plaza onto Thappraya Road.

In addition, the entire Walking Street district will eventually get an additional 130 closed-circuit television cameras.

Source: Pattaya Mail