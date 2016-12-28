Young Girl Found Hanging in Pattaya

At 5pm on the evening of Dec 27th the Pattaya police were called to investigate the death of a young Thai girl.

At the scene, police found Miss Warisara Sathapornsakulkarn, 30 years old, hanging inside a wooden structure. The strap of a pink handbag had been used, and inside the bag police found ATM cards, make up, money, and an ID card, which was used to identify the body.

The girl was described as “good looking” and there was evidence that she had been working in the bar industry.

Witnesses in the area have reported that there were no signs of a struggle and were shocked to find the girl. No one in the area had heard or even seen the girl before.

Police estimate that the girl had died within 8 hours, from the time of being found. The victim was wearing a black dress, but no underwear at all when she was found by locals.

Police are still unsure as to whether they are dealing with a murder or suicide case, and are currently gathering evidence and witness statements in an attempt to solve the mystery as soon as possible.