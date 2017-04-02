Hands Off! Officials warn men against sexually harassing women during Songkran

Hands Off! Officials warn men against sexually harassing women during Songkran

A recent survey found that men feel they can sexually harass women without consequences during Songkran festival and that more than half of women polled had been sexually harassed by men during the festival — especially in places where booze was being sold.

Due to these findings, presented by the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security was asked to take immediate action to prevent sexual harassment of women during the festival.

In the opinion poll, 1,793 women, ranging in age from 10-40, returned results that 85.9 percent of them hate being sexually harassed and want to see protection against these actions by men. More than half of the women that responded, 51.9 percent, said they had been sexually harassed and that it happened most often in places where alcohol was sold and consumed, suggested reports.

The department wants the ministry to start a campaign and work with the police during the festival to raise awareness about sexual harassment and to enforce safety measures for women and girls.

With this year’s Songkran festival just around the corner, they better act fact if something is to be done.

Source: Thai PBS

