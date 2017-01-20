Hairdresser killed by 17 year old after giving him a bad haircut

On Thursday January 19th, police made the arrest of a 17 year old Thai boy, known only as “A”, after he turned himself in, admitting the murder of his hairdresser. The incident took place at Chon Buri City centre.

On questioning, the boy explains to police how he had been for a haircut and showed the barber a picture of how he wanted his hair to look. He fell asleep during the haircut but woke up to find that his haircut looked nothing like the picture. Seething with anger, a heated argument broke out in the shop until eventually the youth was chased out by the barber, Mr. Manoon Wiangcheng, 39 years old.

Back at home “A” was still upset about his hair and so, at 2am, decided to drive back to the shop and settle the score with Mr. Wiangcheng. A fight broke out outside the shop and “A” proceeded to beat Mr. Wiangcheng with a stick he had picked up on the way back to the shop. Whilst Mr. Wiangcheng lay on the ground, “A” pickled up a nearby rock and smashed it over the head of Mr. Wiangcheng and left him for dead.

It was only when “A” heard the news that Mr. Wiangcheng had in fact passed away, that he decided to turn himself in. Police led him back to the crime scene where he was forced to reenact the incident.

“A” is now being charged with murder.

Source: Daily News