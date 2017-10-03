Growth forecast for Thai exports set to rise in 2017

Thai Exports are expected to grow at least 6% this year, better than the 5% predicted earlier, the Thai National Shippers’ Council said on Tuesday, thanks to improved global demand. Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 8.9% between January and August from a year earlier.

However, the strength of the baht remains a risk, the council statement said. The baht has appreciated by 6.9% against the US dollar so far this year, the highest gain among Asian currencies. Source: Bangkok Post