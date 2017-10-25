A groom who didn’t show may be getting sued by his Thai bride

A red faced Thai bride is taking revenge for being stood up by taking the matter to courts and looking for a financial reward to “ease her pain”

A Thai woman is suing her lover of six years who did not show up at their wedding on Sunday because he could not afford the dowry promised to her family.

On Sunday, groom-to-be Boonyang Sawatdee, 26, was supposed to travel from his hometown of Sa Kaeo to wed Arunee Jaengkrachang, 24, at her home in Prachinburi province, which is 45 minutes away.

According to the bride’s family, Boonyang was supposed to arrive at the auspicious time of 6am, but when the time came, the groom asked if they could postpone the wedding to 9am, saying he was on his way.

Hours passed, and there was no sign of the groom. Suddenly, Boonyang could not be reached via his phone, so the bride’s family traveled to his home in Sa Kaeo just to find out no one was there — the groom and his parents had fled.

The bride’s family later learned that Boonyang could not raise the dowry he promised, which consisted of THB200,000 cash (about US$6,000) and a five-baht weight of gold, Bangkok Post reported.

The bride’s family said they had paid more than THB100,000 for the wedding party and still owed the caterer THB22,000 for the Chinese feast. Therefore, the family has hired a lawyer to sue the groom for compensation.

Heartbroken, the bride reportedly cried and nearly fainted. She has since quit her factory job in Samut Prakarn because she was ashamed of being left at her altar, Thairath reported.

Boonyang is yet another Thai man who skipped out on his wedding because he could not afford the dowry. Earlier this year, another man in Isaan called off the wedding at the last minute because his family could not agree with the bride’s on the dowry.

Source: Coconuts