Grand Re-opening of THE COFFEE CLUB Naklua

On Friday April 21st, THE COFFEE CLUB Thailand proudly opened their newly refurbished branch in Naklua, North Pattaya.

The branch has been there for a long time already, but the powers that be felt it was time to update the store to keep it up to the high standard that THE COFFEE CLUB customers have become accustomed to.

We visited their opening event and were pleasantly surprised by what we found. The name would suggest it’s all about the coffee, but trust us when we say it’s anything but. Yes, their imported Australian coffee beans make for a smooth tasting coffee with plenty of aroma, but THE COFFEE CLUB pride themselves on being a modern “cafe style” hangout, as opposed to your basic coffee shop.

Their food menu is highly impressive, and not expensive either. They source their ingredients both locally and abroad to make the very best dishes. Their Australian Executive Chef puts the whole thing together and has created some Thai style twists to some classic dishes such as The Bangkok Eggs Benedict, which you simply must try.

Their bakery section is huge and simply too good to pass up, even if you are on a diet.

They have a wide selection of alcoholic and non alcoholic refreshments too, including healthy fruit smoothies, fresh juices, and cocktails.

Special daily promotions are also on offer too so be sure to ask a member of staff when you get their because they change daily.

Opening times are from 6:30am until late at night, 7 days per week. Do give the place a try and let us know what you thought.