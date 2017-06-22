GPS tracking leads to dead French man but mystery surrounds why he died

Mystery surrounds the death of a 68 year old French man after he was found dead in his rented home in Sri Racha by a car rental man.

Michel Bachellerique had rented a car in Pattaya but when he failed to return it by Monday the company checked the GPS in the vehicle and saw it had not moved for two days.

Sunthorn Tolong, 56, followed the tracking signal to a two story house yesterday where the front gate had been left open. Inside he saw blood downstairs and immediately called security who contacted the Nong Kham police.

Police found a lot of blood all over the floor downstairs. In an upstairs bedroom by the side of the bed they found the dead man who was naked. There was also a lot of blood in the bedroom.

He had been dead for about four days. His next door neighbor Janthakarn Chamjaidee, 32, said she had not seen him for four days.

He had lived alone in the rented town house, located in the Bung area of Sri Racha,  for about two years and she would see him most mornings walking to a local convenience store.

She said he kept himself to himself and she had not seen anyone else in the last few days going into the house.

Police called in forensics officers to make a full examination of the scene and the body has been sent for autopsy.

Source: Thai Visa

  • Guest

    The car has not been moved for 2 days but he was dead for 4? I think that is a lead worth following.

  • Ken Anderson

    Car not moved for two days. Dead for around four days. Something does not stack up there.
    What’s the betting some rice farmers daughter is involved and was using the car for the missing two days, before running off back to hide in her hillbilly community..

  • ken

    Surprise that the Keystones Cops did not immediately suggest suicide as is customary when a foreigner dies but don’t expect much to come from this old frog’s death. He died in the wrong country for anyone to care about it.