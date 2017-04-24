Chinese tour guide boss has gold necklace stolen in Pattaya

At around 12:30am on April 24th, Pattaya police were called to a crime scene where a leading Chinese tour boss had been the victim of a theft.

The incident took place on on Phet Trakul Road, Nong Prue. The victim Tao Yingjie, 34, was riding on the back of a motorbike taxi when he heard a second motorbike following them too closely.

Before he had time to react, he felt a tug on his gold necklace. He turned round to see two young Thai men, one of them clutching his gold chain, estimated to be worth around 100k Thai baht.

He told the motorbike taxi driver to speed up and try to catch the thieves, but they were too quick and were able to make their getaway.

Tai Donsaeng, 44, the taxi motorcyclist driving Tao, told police he was taking Tao back to his hotel when the theft occurred.

Unfortunately for police, due to the time of the incident, there were no other eye witnesses on hand to give statements, so police are now looking at CCTV images for the surrounding area in an attempt to catch the thieves.