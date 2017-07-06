Glue sniffing Thai caught terrorising neighbours with knife

At around 5pm on June 5th, Pattaya police received several reports from worried locals about a Thai man who was walking around with a large knife in hand.

The incident took place at a large abandoned building just off the main Sukhumvit Road.

Police arrived quickly onto the scene to find that the man had escaped up to the to 3rd floor of the building and was hiding in the bathroom area of one of the rooms.

Local had warned police that the man had been causing problems for locals for sometime now and was regularly caught sniffing glue and acting crazy. This, however, was the first time he had been caught with what would be classed as a weapon, which prompted locals to call police.

Police made their way into the building to find the man sat sniffing glue, whilst holding a large meat cleaver in his spare hand.

They quickly apprehended the man and took the knife and glue away as evidence.

The man was arrested and taken down to the police station, but was in no fit state to talk. He was locked in the cells to sober up before police could start the formal interview proceedings.