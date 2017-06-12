2 Girls seriously injured after hitting concrete barrier

At around 3:00am on June 12th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of an accident in which 2 girls were left seriously injured.

The incident happened on the number 7 Motorway which links Pattaya to Bangkok.

1 of 3

Arriving at the scene, Police found 2 girls badly injured and in need of urgent medical assistance.

The 27 year old driver was found lying down in the middle of the road, not able to move, whilst the 24 year old passenger was sat up, but had visible injuries to her face and body.

Quick personal details were taken from the girls before they were rushed off to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Fortunately for police, an eye witness to the accident was on hand to fill in the blanks. He told police that he had noticed the 2 girls on the motorbike driving at high speed. They attempted to enter up onto the motorway but underestimated the sharpness of the corner. Because of the speed they were going, they quickly lost control of the bike, causing them to crash into the concrete barrier.

No on else was involved in the accident.

Police will wait until the 2 girls make a full recovery before taking statements from them, but no charges are likely to be made.