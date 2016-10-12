Shock as prostitutes are found in Pattaya

At 6.30pm, on the afternoon of October 11, Banglamung police received shocking reports that a Spa, located on Soi Chalermprakiet, was really offering sexual services.

A team was immediately dispatched in an effort to ensure that only ‘legal business’ was being practiced at the premises.

A sting was organised and, as officers surrounded the building, one went inside armed with 3000 baht in cash to find out what it could buy.

The money was accepted and the officer was led to Room 1 where he discovered a naked Thai lady ready to give him a massage. Condoms and lubricant were found on a bedside shelf.

Officers raided and arrested forty-two-year old Spa owner, Mr. Pruttipong Limsanguan and his twenty-four-year old business manager Ms. Dujdao Aransiri.

Saigon police break up prostitute ring involving famous models & singers

A thorough search revealed food and drinks bills, staff wage slips, more condoms and lubricant gels, shower gel and massage oil. There were many used condoms in the waste bins and these were collected as evidence.

Four thai ladies, who were ‘waiting for customers’ were arrested and three of them failed drugs tests.

Officers also found evidence of explicit conversations between female staff and customers on a Line App and naked photographs had been sent during the last month.

There have been six charges;

1. Providing and conducting prostitution
2. Owning prostitute business
3. Advertising for prostitution
4. Selling alcohol without permit
5. Opening the business without permit
6. Stocking and selling food without permit

It is not known if there has been any re-enactment of the crime scene.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

  • Andrew Farley

    That title… LOL

  • brian

    o.m.g surely not showergell in the bathroom.

  • kitadech

    wow fancy finding only ONE place where prostitution exists surely it can be found at any bar in pattaya !!!!

  • Homebrew

    Must be a house for locals with those tiny condoms. Gotta be 56mm or don’t bother trying to play.

  • Ken

    nothing more than a warning to other spa owners to pay their tea money or you will end up like this. These dishonest cops are experts at one thing only, shake down

  • CA Ricer

    I’m shocked they’re raiding such places, why would they do that?

    • The sarcasm is unwarranted if you lived in America. BackPage CEO was arrested because he tried to make some version of Pattaya online.

      You cannot even do anything in America with or without paying Tea Money , Unless you are part of the Tribe J

      • Nukelondon

        My comment was censored so I will repeat: tribe j needs a reminder of 1939-1945.

      • only U

        what is the Tribe J?

  • lincoln

    Shock as prostitutes are found in Pattaya, are they winding us up ? its hard to find anywhere that there are no prostitutes, come to Pattaya if you want a good laugh.

  • Its ok with Porn in America because its controlled by the J’s…More women are trafficked into American Porn than all Asia combined.

    BUT ITS NOT OK for a Farang to hire a hooker in America. One cannot believe Cops dress up as hookers to catch John’s in America. Sting Operation is rampant.

    The Sarcasm would be better if compared to BackPage CEO been Arrested in America because he is not part of the Elite Club. Carll Ferrer is without BAIL IN AMERICA.

    Porn is legal, prostitution is not…Sucks in America.

    Porn is Illegal, Prostitution is Illegal in Pattaya…but its still feels better than America.

    Considering the way, the world is right now…Pattaya is doing better than rest of the world, where hypocrisy rules.

    • only U

      what means “controlled by the J’s” ?

  • Thai Boy

    If they had paid for (bar licenses, hotel licenses, massage licenses) then no one will question them, but they tried to be smart and providing services without permits.
    The Funny thing though:
    The Raid Cop on picture 1,2 & 3 didn’t take his eye off the girl!!!

  • Muppet1

    I’m shocked

  • Khun Falang

    I didn’t know Pattaya had nasty prostitutes, I’m off to Benedorm.

    • soidog

      Knockers in Spain got plenty Thai lady.

  • amazingthailand

    i m truly scandalised such business give a bad name to our beloved family resort sin city

  • Paul Mason

    What police department are these parasites from ?

  • le chef

    what happened with harming the good name of thailand

  • Danny D

    Im Shocked! It’s impossible!!! Prostitution in Pattaya, no, mai dai ..

  • Paulie

    Journalism for dummies – take one completely nothing story, then put a headline on it designed to draw attention to the article and get a reaction from the readership.

  • odisands

    This is the most schocing I ever heard, and I have lived i Pattaya for over 20 year. Somebody is selling sex…and here in our beautiful Pattaya. I have no more words.