3 meter snake found under car in Jomtien

At around 1:30am on the morning of December 27th, rescue workers were called out to help with a giant snake that had found a nice place to sleep under a car.

The owner of the car, a 39 year old Thai male had said that he had parked the car in the same spot every night, but never experienced any problems before.

The snake was initially found to be sleeping, but was soon woken up by the commotion coming from passers-by, that had also noticed to giant reptile.

It took rescue workers almost 2 hours to get the unwanted visitor out safely, and it has been released back into the wild.

Rescue workers who were on the scene, as well as the owner of the vehicle now plan to buy lottery tickets related to the vehicle registration of the black Isuzu Dmax, hoping for a bit of luck.