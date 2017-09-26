Germans most hated in Thailand is on the move

By Nnkhiaokam -
15
976

Benjamin Holst – best known as the hated German in Thailand – was dissolved from South Korea.

According to the beggar with the big leg who has angered and even inspired people across Asia, he is now banned from Taiwan, South Korea, and Indonesia.The Thais got wise to his antics three years ago and blacklisted him from the kingdom. He had managed to get money claiming he had lost everything then was seen living the high life with booze and prostitutes in Pattaya.He said that the Thais were stupid for believing his stories. They deported him. Two weeks ago he swore at Thai Airways for refusing him on a flight but managed to get to Seoul on KLM. Now the Koreans, too, have had enough.

He showed pictures on his Facebook page on Monday that seemed to suggest he was being held in immigration in the South Korean capital.It looked like he was heading for China and Beijing next to try his luck there.Comment online was quite positive with many people in awe of his exploits sticking two fingers, or at least one, up to the authorities wherever he goes.Dale Beecher commenting said: “Benjamin you are a great inspiration to every person in the world with a disability and every person who suffers hardship. We love you!”In Thailand, however, people are more likely to see Herr Holst as a parasitic pest preying on people’s good nature – hence his moniker as the most hated German in Thailand.Stay tuned for Holst’s latest exploits in China.Who knows – he may even end up in North Korea! Source: Asia Nation

  • ken

    If news makers want to create news or fake celebrity do they have to go this low? There are enough of these morons all around the globe to be so focus on this idiot and everybody hates Germans but not sure how the title and this story syncs.

  • The Groover

    Well, with Merkel getting re-elected and this freak getting publicity across the World, I think that’s just about it for Germany. Germany you are an embarrassment to all Norse, Germanic and Anglo Saxon people the World over. Soon you will be a minority in your own country and you obviously love taking it up the rear from the Muslims which is why you can’t stop voting for that traitorous murdering pig Merkel. On behalf of all Norse people and their descendants we are glad to say Germany go fcuk yourself, you’re no longer part of the Germanic family, you’re part of the Muslim world now – good riddance.

    • paul

      doisy u sure is going off on one mad ken will be along shortly to try and better u then charles old boy to blame it on the chang

      • Juicy Motta

        hahahaha, he’s mad case the white men are no longer ruling the world as he knew it. No need to worry Groover, the days are fast approaching when the only languages we will speak are Chinese, Spanish and Arabic.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      Why don’t you pedo poms take stumpy in you fat slobs have a freak show population anyhow one more won’t hurt .

    • In Merkel we trust.

      I think Mutti (Merkel) was told by the almighty German industry to open the borders for all these people so that they can get even cheaper laborers than they already have. In Germany only the industry seems to count and nothing else. Merkel is just one more laborer for them – a very good one.

  • Legs & Co always manages to get his legover and get legless wherever he goes! he should try Moscow, he will get a Russian leg stamping on his head!

  • Kim Jong un

    what a plonker

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      I guess a life of drinking Chang beers in back street known underage haunts where you frequent and loiter makes you a sick sh*t plonk too.

  • Question Mark

    There are so many cheating beggars in this world and even in Thailand. So why is THIS guy always in the news…

    • Guest

      Maybe Pattaya One is starting a series of articles about beggars, bums and low-life deadbeats around the world
      Maybe soon they will publish a story about jack La Motta the crazy cockney poofter bum wandering, drunk as a skunk in boyztown wreaking havoc and making a fool of himself, or about Ken the resident hater clown being kicked out of a pub in his Dirtyshire village a for lewd proposition to the waitress while highly intoxicated, who knows?

      • Brits go home

        Talking to yourself again La Queer you pathetic loser of a troll, You have the record for the idiot who spends the most time here with the guest posts then using one of your DISCUS accounts to reply to yourself, You are not fooling no one LA Queer, hahahaha!

        • Guest

          i did not post under “Question Mark mongrel boy, you on the other hand seem to use a lot of unsigned names (all of them I already used you pathetic cnt)

  • Glockandspiel

    Thais think Herr Holst is a parasitic pest preying on people’s good nature. Obviously Thais don’t like foreigners cutting in on their action.