German scammer finds love in Africa

It seems that the not so popular German scammer who was once dubbed “the most hated German in Thailand” has now found love in a new home in Africa.

According to Benjamin Holst’s Facebook page he has fallen in love with a local lass and now has a “new family” and has no plans to return to Asia, which will no doubt please the many Thai citizens he has vexed in the past.

The serial beg packer had previously played on the sympathies of the Thai public using his big leg to extort funds from sympathetic passers-by until he was spotted spending the money on booze and girls in Pattaya and subsequently blacklisted from the kingdom.

It seems Mr Holst has now found a new home in Banjul, Gambia and love to go along with it pictured with a woman and the caption “feeling love”.

Though he has not officially changed his Facebook status from single to in a relationship let’s hope his new life helps the former MacDonald’s worker turn over a new leaf.

Source: Love Pattaya