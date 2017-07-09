German Murder suspect found with slashed neck, but still alive

A murder suspect from Germany has been found in Phuket with his neck slashed by what they think is a kitchen knife as the search for him gathered pace.

The German man was wanted in connection with the murder of a 34 year old Thai girl, named Lek.

The investigation started on July 2nd, when Lek first went missing. Some of Lek’s friends who also lived in the same building as Lek and her German boyfriend, had heard the couple arguing in the room on July 1st, but thought nothing of it as it was becoming a regular occurrence.

Other witnesses said that the had seen the rented car used by Lek and her boyfriend leave and come back twice within a short period that same night.

The next day, alarm bells were first raised when Lek didn’t turn up for her daily beauty treatment at her friend’s salon. Phone calls to Lek’s phone simply rang with no answer.

Later that day, on July 2nd, a missing person’s report was filed with Phuket police.

Police immediately tracked down Lek’s phone and after consulting her friend’s, they confirmed that she had recently been sending messages to her ex, saying that she felt “scared” and that she “couldn’t break up with her current boyfriend out of fear that he might do something crazy”.

They also tracked down the rented car used by the couple using the GPS tracker and found that it has been stationary for a couple of days.

There was, however, still no sign of the boyfriend, who had gone missing and become the number 1 suspect as far as police were concerned.

After 9 days of searching, police found the dead boy of Lek, dumped in a grassy area off the beaten track. News was released of the finding and less than a couple of hours later, the body of the German boyfriend was later discovered with his throat slashed, but still breathing.

There was no sign of any struggle of or injuries on the body, other than the knife wound to the neck and police are already under the impression that it was an attempt at taking his own life.

The German man is now in hospital recovering from his injury under close supervision from Phuket police.

They will wait until the man is in a fit enough state before commencing with their questioning.

  • Ken Anderson

    Another man who clearly got on the wrong side of some rice farmers daughters. They should be treated with the utmost caution at all times.
    Obviously he also has very limited finances, as I am sure for the correct fee, the Keystones would have been more than happy to record Lek’s demise as another suicide.

  • ken

    ‘Quality’ tourist being involved with a disgraceful and dishonest RFD can only lead to this kind of result. The good news is that when you these animals remove themselves from society, decent, honest people like us benefit from it immensely.

    • mm

      There’s no indication that she was dishonest. The claims are that they were fighting a lot and she wanted to break up and some boyfriends react violently when women break up with them. But thanks anyway for the cookie cutter cut and paste analysis.

      • Guest

        Kenny boy’s comments are not known for their subtlety: In his binary mind every person whose skin is darker than his is a dishonest person.

    • cs1725

      I don’t know what an RFD is but he was not a tourist. Was living and working here long term.

      • ken

        Tourist or expat is irrelevant, the point is he was a foreigner who made the unfortunate decision like so many others to engage with a dishonest RFD. These women are inherently dishonest. There is an abundance of evidence to support my contention that they cannot be trusted, namely the long trial of murdered and broken foreigners who once thought that their RFD was so honest.

        • mm

          Or maybe the foreigner was a degenerate low-life with a criminal record in his home country that should have been prevented from entering Thailand. Since we’re speculating and pulling sh*t out of our butts.

  • Marquise Van Degeneva

    I don’t get why people who want to commit suicide don’t educated themselves about the task. There are books such as how to commit a successful suicide by Lazarus Long
    and suicide for dummies by Nicodemus Alvarez that makes it so easy for those longing for eternal bliss. The steps in those books are not only painless, they are joyous.

    • cs1725

      The police had apparently encircled the house and he may not have had the time to acquire the books you referenced but in general I think your advice is sound. I support right to die and am glad this information is available to people who suffer.

      • Marquise Van Degeneva

        You read as a very sound and reasonable bloke. Very nice to have you on here.

    • amazingthailand

      No need for books, a few temestas (no prescription needed in los) a big johnny black smocking a havana and byebye

  • amazingthailand

    In chinees they call this revange. Sum num na

  • Thai Boy

    Police said “attempt at taking his own life”!!
    Suicide by taking a knife and cutting his throat!! What do we expect from lazy police their job is to blame suicide for any foreigner death.
    They have to check with her Thai boyfriend (100% she has one) or with her girlfriends to find who did that to him…