Left on his own, a German citizen faces amputation in Pattaya

By Online Admin -
6
429

Left on his own, a German citizen faces amputation in Pattaya

Mister Gas (Gerhard Lehn) has been diagnosed with diabetes. From a simple cut in his feet and with nobody taking care of him, he ended by having some deep wounds leading to dead and rotten flesh all around his foot. He now faces amputation.

A Thai lady called Rose is a police nurse who has been taking care of him since January 2016. She says she tried to reach out with his friends and family but it appears Mr Gas is alone and has no relatives.

She provides the daily medicine and required equipment at her own cost which already reached 200,000 baht so far.

Mr Gas’s body is so weak he can’t travel back to Germany. The German embassy was contacted several times but nobody can help him out. Rose set up a fundraiser to get some support from the expat community.

Donate to support Mr Gas :

http://www.weeboon.com/en/campaigns/support-mr-gas

Join and keep in touch with the Weeboon’s community :

https://www.facebook.com/weeboonofficial

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Three Lions

    Poor guy ill and alone with no family, lucky that kind woman is helping him! where are all the friends that he must have made over the years?
    That is not true about the Embassy enquiries, if the guy is poverty stricken and Seriously ill the Embassy would give him assistance including repatriation if necessary! even if he would have to pay the money back at a later date, they would not leave him to rot!

    The German Missions Abroad

    The missions can be called Germany’s eyes, ears and voice abroad. On instructions from the Federal Foreign Office, they represent our country, defend its interests and protect its citizens in the host country. They negotiate with the government of the host country and promote political relations as well as economic, cultural and scientific cooperation.

    The essential tasks of the missions include:

    collecting information,
    reporting on issues which are of relevance to the various authorities of the Federation and the Länder,
    helping German citizens in emergencies, carrying out crisis protection measures, and assisting Germans living abroad with regard to certificates and legal documents,

  • ken

    He ran out of gas and now needs help but his own embassy won’t help. May be time for that suicide nurse who post here to administer some meds to help this man reach the right plateau. All the best Herr Gas!

    • Three Lions

      What a cynical comment Ken, i bet you think he could also go to Saudi Arabia and steal some bread and get an amputation for free?

  • Three Lions

    Rose set up a fundraiser . mhmm maybe he is worth more money here sick in Pattaya than on a medivac flight back to Germany? or am i being cynical?

  • Three Lions

    He could be a poster boy for TAT, welcome to the land of smiles, a great place to retire!

  • ken

    “She provides the daily medicine and required equipment at her own cost which already reached 200,000 baht so far” Seriously? You’re telling me that a Thai woman paid 200,000 of her own money to care for a foreign man on her own accord? Ok, if you say so but if there was ever a fake statement on this site that is it. I would bet Popeye’s last ship that that statement is a fu*k*ng lie.