Left on his own, a German citizen faces amputation in Pattaya

Mister Gas (Gerhard Lehn) has been diagnosed with diabetes. From a simple cut in his feet and with nobody taking care of him, he ended by having some deep wounds leading to dead and rotten flesh all around his foot. He now faces amputation.

A Thai lady called Rose is a police nurse who has been taking care of him since January 2016. She says she tried to reach out with his friends and family but it appears Mr Gas is alone and has no relatives.

She provides the daily medicine and required equipment at her own cost which already reached 200,000 baht so far.

Mr Gas’s body is so weak he can’t travel back to Germany. The German embassy was contacted several times but nobody can help him out. Rose set up a fundraiser to get some support from the expat community.

Donate to support Mr Gas :

http://www.weeboon.com/en/campaigns/support-mr-gas

Source: Thai Visa