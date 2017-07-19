German expat confessed to Phuket murder of beautician girlfriend

German expat Nico Papke confessed in the afternoon of July 18th to killing his girlfriend Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, 35, a beautician whose body was found wrapped up and dumped in the Phuket jungle on July 9.

The confession came at Chalong Police Station, after Papke had been escorted under armed guard from Vachira Phuket Hospital, where the German had been recovering after he tried to slash his throat with a box cutter when police moved in to arrest him on July 9.

Papke, 35, a fitness instructor, initially denied the accusation on July 10 when police notified him that he was under arrest for the murder of Pischa while he was still in his hospital bed.

Police then charged Papke last Wednesday with murdering Pischa as well as concealing her body.

Wearing a black T-shirt and grey track pants, Papke was led into the police station still handcuffed and under guard by three police officers.

Sullen and quiet, the German was questioned by Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col. Witoon Kongsudjai and Lt. Chanat Hongsittichaikul, of Chalong Police, who is leading the investigation.

A lawyer provided by the German embassy and an interpreter were present to assist Papke in answering questions.

“Papke confessed that he killed Lek. He cried,” Lt. Chanat confirmed.

After the confession, police escorted Papke to his rented house in Rawai, where he killed his girlfriend as well as to the jungle site where Pischa’s body was found.

Police have yet to disclose how Pischa was murdered or explain why there were blood stains on the mattress in her rented room in Chalong.

Forensic police called in to assist the investigation last week found blood stains in Papke’s rented car and sent samples for DNA testing as evidence.

Papke is to be held in the cells at Phuket Provincial Court until he is called to face the charges in court.

Source: The Phuket News