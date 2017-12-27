German arrested over tree damage

The mayor also offered a reward of Bt30,000 for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of the culprit. His post last Friday went viral and the German man, who was identified as Bernd Roehrich, 50, was detained on Monday.

Investigator Pol Lt Colonel Chartchai Nakpaksee said the suspect confessed that he destroyed palm trees and other trees at a public garden close to Krabi River out of anger when his girlfriend left him.

Chartchai said that the suspect had a record for renting a motorcycle then filling it up with water. He will be charged with destroying public property. Source: Asia Nation