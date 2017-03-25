Gay pickpocket rounded up preying on tourists at Jomtien Beach

Reports emerged that police arrested a gay pickpocket who had stolen a wallet from a Norwegian tourist on Jomtien Beach yesterday.

A Pattaya police patrol was out trying to find lady boy thieves and other miscreants when they spotted a Thai man looking suspicious and searched him.

He was found to be in possession of a wallet containing almost 6,000 baht belonging to Perens Kisted, 41, who was nearby. The tourist had not even realized he had been the victim of theft.

It was by pure chance that the victim was still around when police were on hand to spot the suspicious activity. The face that he hadn’t even realised that he wallet had been stolen suggest that the pickpocket is no amateur and has probably been operating for a Long time before this particular incident.

The picture shows Mr. Perens in the police station doing a “slam dunk point” on the head of career thief Bunchuay Srikaewboriboon, 29.

Bunchuay, from Korat, claimed that his life was tough and he had only turned to theft to support his younger brother and his wife.

Police soon discovered this was nonsense as Bunchuay had a string of offences for pickpocketing and theft at the resort as well as drugs offences for which he had served time.

Source: Thai Rath

  • Jack La Motta

    The silly tourist had not even realized he had been the victim of theft. So what gives him the right to do a “slam dunk point” on the head of Bunchuay Srikaewboriboon the accused as though he was identifying the culprit?

    • Sexy Soi Six

      Well biscuit brain they do as a pose for the camera there put up to to it . Better you just stick to waiting for your cheap charlie happy hour beer bar to open and slam dunk fown your 45 baht Chang beers with your other loser in life pom buddies

      • Sexy Soi Six

        Profile stalker

  • Sexy Soi Six

    I know this guy Boon, he’s actually a nice kid. I hope he turns his life around.

    • Ken Anderson

      You know a gay pick pocket. Why does that not surprise me.
      There is nothing ”nice” about him at all. He is just another dishonest waste of space Thai man.

      • Sexy Soi Six

        So that’s the result of your ladyboy boy friends ya poor old fat slob typical pom there out stealing for you

      • Ken

        I think SS6 means ‘nice’ in the biblical sense.

  • ken

    Lazy, dishonest, Thai male maggot excelling at preying on tourist. Stop using wallets in this wasteland, secured your (only what you need for the night) money to your body or in your front pocket along with a copy of your ID/passport.

    • Sexy Soi Six

      You of all people giving out advise some old disgruntled angry nobody likes old fart poor pom using pickpocket old beach ladyboys to finance you stay in Thailand

      • Sexy Soi Six

        My stalker

    • Sexy Soi Six

      That’s really sound advice Ken, everyone should listen to it and take notice.. even around the honest gays in Boystown I have to be extra careful Their hands are checking every orifice without me even knowing…