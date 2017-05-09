Second gang member caught in police attack investigation

On Monday April 8th, a second gang member has been caught and arrested suspected of being involved in a brutal attack on a Pattaya policeman last week.

CCTV images caught footage of the attack, which involved a single police officer receiving a beating from a gang of around 5-6 males. Back up was called and police managed to arrest one of the gang members, 27 years old. He is currently serving a prison sentence of 2 months and 20 days.

1 of 3

The other members of the gang managed to escape and police immediately launched an investigation to track them down.

A second suspect has now been caught in the Huay Yai area earlier today. He was brought in for questioning and it didn’t take long for him to admit his involvement in the attack. He will now be sent to court for sentencing.

It was originally believed that the attack stemmed from an arrest made by the victim of the attack early last week over alleged drug offences. The victim firmly believes the the gang were seeking revenge for the arrest.

The 2 men that have been caught, however, have contradicted this theory saying that the police officer bumped into one of the gang inside the busy nightclub in North Pattaya, without apologizing. They weren’t happy at all and decided to take revenge outside.

The police do not believe this theory for one second and are currently still searching for the other attackers.