Furious wife causes plane to divert after discovering husband’s affair

A flight from Doha to Bali had to be diverted mid-air after a wife checked her husband’s phone as he slept – and flew into a rage when she discovered he was having an affair.

The Iranian woman and her husband departed with Qatar Airways on flight QR-962 to the holiday island.

Her husband fell asleep and she pressed his thumb against the censor to unlock the handset – then began checking his pictures and messages.



She then kicked off and sparked angry scenes mid-air.

The woman, who had reportedly been drinking, started a fight with her husband and “misbehaved” when flight crew tried to calm her down.

The situation was so bad the pilot had to to divert to Chennai, India. The family of three were offloaded at Chennai airport and the plane continued its journey to Bali.

‘A lady along with her husband and a child, all Iranian nationals, were offloaded by Qatar Airline as the lady passenger (who was intoxicated) misbehaved with crew members inflight,’ the Central Industrial Security Force said.

‘They were sent to Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight 6019 for further travel to Doha.’