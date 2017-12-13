Furious creditor faces charge of arson
A man alleged to have set fire to the house of a family whose son failed to repay a loan will face a charge of arson, police said. Pol Col Sampat Srichanthuek, chief of Khaen Dong police station, said police are searching for the suspect, identified as Arthit Jakkhum, and will ask the court for a warrant for his arrest if he does not turn himself in soon.
Investigators have solid evidence to support the charge against Mr Arthit, who live-streamed his act, he said. Arson carries a jail term of 5-20 years. Pol Col Sampat said Mr Arthit was believed to be hiding in the neighborhood and he was confident an arrest would be made soon. On the afternoon of Dec 9, a live-stream video showed an upset man pouring kerosene on a house wall and setting it on fire. He said people who failed to honour their promise deserved this. Witnesses rushed to put out the flames, which caused only small damage. The house owner, Has Phongern, filed a complaint with Khaen Dong police after the incident.
Mr Has said he understood his son had borrowed 10,000 baht from Mr Arthit and apparently failed to return the money. He did not know about their arrangement for the loan, but he would make Mr Arthit pay for his actions, he said. Pol Col Sampat also warned people who enjoy livestreaming to steer clear of any form of violence, because they could be breaking the law. Source: Bangkok Post