Durian, rambutan exports tipped to make 30 billion baht this year

Demands for Thai durian and rambutan are high in both domestic and export markets, with total export value this year estimated at 30 billion baht, according to the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE).

OAE Secretary-General Jariya Sutthichaiya said 2017 is the golden year for durian and rambutan, especially in the East of Thailand. High supplies are meeting high demand in the domestic and international markets, which have grown by 30-40% year on year.

Crop quality has also improved due to the long winter period earlier this year. The garden-front price of the fruits is 50-60 baht per kilogram.

Thai durian and rambutan are seeing demand from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Vietnam, leading to projections that durian exports this year will generate 25 billion baht in revenue, from last year’s 20 billion. Rambutan exports are expected to generate five billion baht in revenue, from last year’s 4.3 billion.

Thailand’s global fruit market share was valued at 595 billion baht over the first four months of 2017, as exports grew by 8.5% from last year to 434 billion baht.

Source: NNT