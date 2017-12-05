French soldier plays piano and sings to commuters at train station

A French soldier impressing commuters when he sits down to play piano and SING at a train station.

The squaddie was with two other members of the French Foreign Legion patrolling the Gare de Lyon station in Paris when he walked over to the instrument.

Casually pushing back his machine gun, the serviceman takes a seat at the piano stool and plays a tune while belting out a song.

Several passengers stopped to listen while filming on their phones on June 17.

His fellow soldier in the Legio Patria Nostra regiment also recorded him.

They said: ‘’It’s very unusual to see the soldier sit down and entertain people playing piano. This is the best French army corps that anyone in town had ever seen.’’