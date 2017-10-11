Free Transport Announced and Motorways Free of charge route 7, 9

The Department of Highways yesterday announced exemption of toll-free for commuters using its

Motorway Route 9 (Bang Pa-in- Bang Phli) and

Motorway Route 7 (Bangkok-Chonburi) during

October 24-27 to facilitate people from the provinces to attend the Royal Cremation Ceremonies.

He also said all contractors who are doing construction and maintenance work on the two motorways have been asked to suspend all the works to facilitate traffic flow during October 22-28.

More information can be made by calling Emergency Call 1586 around-the-clock, or via its mobile application DOH to Travel.

Earlier the Government has announced the Royal Cremation Ceremony Day, October 26, an official holiday, and shopping centers, cinemas, entertainment venues, the stock market, banks and financial institutions will be closed.

Various transport including BTS, MRT, Airport Rail Link, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Saen Sab canal boat service and Chao Phraya boat and ferry services will be free to facilitate mourners getting to and from the cremation site at Sanam Luang before and after the holiday.

The MRT Blue Line will provide free services on October 26 only from 6.00am-2.00am, while the Purple Line will offer free rides on October 25-27. Free rides for October 25 and 27 will be offered from 6.00am to midnight while those on October 26 will be offered until 2.00am.

BTS will provide free rides for commuters on October 26 from 6.00am to midnight, starting from Mo Chit station to On Nut station and from National Stadium station to Wong Wian Yai station.

The BRT will allow commuters to travel free of charge during October 25-27 from 6.00am to midnight. Free coupons can be obtained at the ticket offices at all BTS stations. For the Rabbit cardholders, values and trip numbers will not be deducted. Source: Thai PBS