Free Taxi service today in honor of ‘Dad’ (our Late King)

For today and today only, there will be a free taxi service operating in Pattaya from 8 am – 8 pm at Pattaya City Hospital, Soi Buakao / 3rd road.

This is just one of the many donations, tributes, and contributions from Thai people given as a mark of respect for the late King, who did so much for his country during his reign.To devote to the late king especially today is 1 year annual he passed away Oct. 13th, 2016

The reason for today is because it is exactly a year to the day that the news broke regarding the King.

The news that devastated the nation will never be forgotten and is the reason why so many Thai’s are willing to give not only their money but time into doing something that will mark the anniversary of the tragic event.

All of the taxi drivers who have volunteered for the service can be found outside Pattaya city hospital so please feel free to use the service, but be mindful that it is a voluntary service, so please be reasonable with your requests.

We would advise limiting your journeys to in and around the Pattaya and Chon Buri areas.

There will be hundreds of similar acts of kindness shown today by the Thai people so do get involved, but be respectful at all times.

The King was seen as an almost god-like figure to Thai people and they understand just how much he did for his country.

The official cremation for the late King is to be held on October 26th, 2017, with hundreds of thousands of people set to be in attendance.

Ceremonies will start a couple of days before and will carry on a couple of days after too. Initial reports suggest that there will be an alcohol ban during that period but there has been no official statement released yet regarding the situation. Photo: welovepattaya