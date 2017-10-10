Free parking at Bangkok airports during Royal cremation

To handle the huge numbers of people expected in Bangkok later this month, free parking spots have been allocated at both Bangkok airports.

The two Bangkok airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, will provide free parking zones this month for people attending the royal funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

To handle the influx of people who will attend the royal funeral from Oct. 25-29, Suvarnabhumi International Airport will designate Zones C, D, and E in the long-term parking area for mourners from Oct. 19-30. There are total 2,154 free spaces, Daily News reported.

There will be shuttle buses from Suvarnabhumi to Nang Leong Police Station (which is located about 2 kilometers from Sanam Luang, where the rites are being held) during the same period.

From Oct. 23-31, Don Mueang will provide 1,000 free spots on the second and third levels of their parking building and in Cargo areas 1, 3, and 4. Shuttle buses will be provided from that airport to the Royal Dusit Golf Club.

Source: Coconuts

  • Ken Anderson

    Free parking at the airport! Well in the Land Of Scams this will most certainly not be extended to tourists visiting this wasteland.
    You can guarantee dishonest Thai men in the form of taxi drivers will still be passing on parking costs to their customers an keeping it for themselves during this period of mourning.