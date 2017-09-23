Free Bangkok transit services for Royal cremation

Free public transportation in Bangkok will be held from October 25-27 to assist the people who come in the capital to attend the funeral of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The BTS Skytrain’s On Nut-Samrong and Wongwian Yai-Ban Wa extensions, the Airport Rail Link, and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s (MRT) Purple Line will provide free services for the three days, said MRT deputy governor for operations, Anusilp Sirivejchapan.

The MRT Blue Line services — which are run by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) — and the BTS Skytrain for On Nut-Mor Chit and National Stadium-Wongwian Yai routes would be free only on October 26 when they would remain open until 2 am, Anusilp added.

From October 25-27, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services (Sathorn-Rajapreuk) and public boat services at Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem (Hua Lamphong-Thewarat Market) and Khlong Pasicharoen (Phetchkasem 69-Pratunam Pasicharoen), will be free, said Bangkok Metropolitan Administrative Organisation Deputy Governor Pol Lt-General Chinnatat Meesuk

There will also be a return to black-and-white TV, radio broadcasts from the capital and a general toning down of all entertainment from October 23 until the end of the month out of respect for the late King’s funeral ceremonies. Source: Nation News