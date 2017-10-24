Free accommodation for mourners at Jasmine Resort
The Jasmine Resort in Phitsanulok is making available all of its 39 rooms for free accommodation for mourners who will be laying funeral flowers for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
The resort announced on its Facebook page that mourners can book the rooms in person by showing their identification cards from 6 am on Thursday. They will be able to check in at noon and must check out the following day. In Phitsanulok, the replica of the Royal Crematorium is inside the Phra Eka Thossaros Army base in Mueang district. Source: Nations