Four killed and 15 injured in car collision Si Sa Ket

Four persons were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after two pick up trucks collided in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district yesterday (Dec 28).

Kantharalak district police said initial questioning revealed that the collision happened after Sutin Inchuen, a driver of one pick up truck, swerved to avoid hitting a dog but lost control and crashed on the side of an oncoming pickup truck, driven Cham Saisuna, on Kantharalak-Ban Don Ao road.

Sutin and three other passengers in his vehicle died at the scene, while 12 other passengers injured. Mr Cham and two passengers in his vehicle, including his wife and his child, were also injured. All were later admitted to Kantharalak hospital for treatment. Exact cause is still under investigation by police. Source: Thai PBS