Pattaya police hot on the trail of fortune teller con artist who tricked teens shopping in department store

Pattaya police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a person posing as a fortune teller who swindled three gullible Thai teens out of their phones.

The fortune teller told the teens they would face terrible bad luck if they did not do something to rectify the situation.

That entailed handing over their property worth a combined total of 20,000 baht, reported Siam Chon News.

The innocent girls thought it was the only way to be certain of good luck but when they got home their livid parents saw red and went to the cops.

Pattaya station chief Apichai Krobpetch said that a warrant has now been issued by the local court.

No name was given but he said that the suspect was likely hiding in the Bang Lamung area after the social media outcry surrounding the case.

The fortune teller was a con-artist pure and simple.

Source: Siam Chom