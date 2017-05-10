Formula One air racing competition for U-tapao

Thailand will host Air Race 1 World Cup 2017, which pits aircraft racing each other around a circuit just 10 metres above the ground, at U-tapao international airport in November.

Sports and Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said it will be held from Nov 17-19, and is expected to attract up to 500,000 spectators.

Making the announcement at Chon Buri city hall on Thursday, she said Thailand is the first Asian country selected to organise Air Race 1 in the 70-year history of formula one air racing.

Ms Kobkarn said a total 16 aircraft from 16 teams drawn across the world have confirmed they will take part in the three-day event.

Competitors are required to complete eight circuits, each about five kilometres long, at the airport. They will need less than a minute at a speed of around 450kph to finish each round.

Ms Kobkarn said Air Race 1 is recognised as the world’s fastest motorsport, with the performance of today’s planes greatly enhanced by modern aircraft technology. Air Race 1 has become become one of the world’s most popular spectator sports.

The meeting or the organising committee was also attended by representatives from the public and private sector, including the Royal Thai Navy, which owns and operates the airport.

Source: Bangkok Post