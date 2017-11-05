Forget the iphone X, this queue is for make-up!

It seems people will queue for anything these days, with a huge queue forming outside Siam Square today for make-up, of all things.

While Singaporeans are queuing up for iPhone X today, Thai people are standing in line for a lot less — makeup! It’s reported that some camped outside Siam Square One since 11pm last night for the cosmetics sale today.

The sale by Eveandboy, a Thai cosmetics store, has reportedly had thousands of people queue up all day. As of this afternoon, a huge crowd was still waiting outside the mall to be allowed to shop for cosmetics discounted up to 90 percent.

Facebook user Sappamit Jantarchot said that his girlfriend arrived at the mall last night and was the sixth person in line for the sale, but it turned out that she went home empty-handed because the products advertised in the ad were already sold out.

Other users also left bad reviews on Eveandboy’s Facebook page, accusing the store of misleading promotions and not having the products mentioned in the ad in stock.

Either way, the sale will go on until Monday, so avoid Siam Square One, unless you’re really into discounted makeup and possibly fighting with other shoppers.

Source: Coconuts