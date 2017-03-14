Motorway pile up as foreigner kills nurse who came to help

A video was uploaded to Facebook that shows several scenes from an accident on the motorway going in the Chonburi direction.

A former nurse stopped to attend to people injured. But a green car with Chacherngsao plates rammed into her killing her instantly.

TNA reported that the car was driven by a “foreigner” but no further details were given.

The dead former Chonburi-based nurse was named as Narinrat Thanasingthong from Chiang Mai.

The accident happened on Monday at road works near where a toll booth is being constructed for the Chonburi to Pattaya road.

TNA said that the area was dangerous for people unfamiliar with the road as it was badly lit. Officials were out in the aftermath of the accident increasing signage but said that negligence was the root cause.

Four people were reported injured after the first car hit a barrier and several others collided with the wreckage.

The video was uploaded to the page of “Panawat Horphak”.

Source: TNA