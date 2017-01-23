Foreign Man Killed by Falling Tree Branch

By Danny Boy -
22
6685

Foreign man dies after being hit by lose tree branch

At around 6:30pm on Sunday January 22nd, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal freak accident involving an elderly foreign man down at beach road, Jomtien. Arriving at the scene, police found the dead body of the man lying in the middle of the footpath.

The victim, Mr. Giacomo Smedile, 91 years old, was a retiree from Italy who had been enjoying his retirement in Thailand. An eye witness to the accident said that he saw the victim walking along the footpath, when a tree branch unexpectedly snapped off and fell onto the head of Mr. Smedile.

foreign man dies
1 of 3

He was in fact, walking back home with his Thai wife, 49 year old, who didn’t want to be named. She said they were almost home when she turned around to find her husband lying motionless on the floor. She immediately called for emergency services however, by the time they had arrived Mr. Smedile had sadly passed away.

Locals in the area told reporters that the trees are usually maintained on a regular monthly schedule by the city council service, but had been neglected for the last 2-3 month previous to the incident.

Mr. Smedile’s wife was still in a state of shock at the scene. She told reporters that her husband was fit and healthy and despite his age, still lived an active lifestyle. Authorities are still un-sure whether Mr. Smedile has family back at home, but have already informed the Italian embassy of the tragic news.

  • Homebrew

    So sad, but this was bound to happen. This was about 75 meters from me while we were on the beach. As beach medical emergencies are frequent here, I didn’t go over to see what all the fuss was about. They had the scene cleaned up in about an hour after everyone got enough photos.

    A few months ago, the GF was almost killed by a large falling coconut, missing her head by mere centimetres, bruising her shoulder, as it cracked open on the sand. Since then, we have been very careful to look up before laying down the mat to avoid dying on the beach, because nobody else cares. Here in Jomtien, the palm trees above are full of coconuts. They are not removed, and dead branches are hanging often from other trees. In place of the old square sidewalk death trap holes filled with sharp debris, they planted new palms are full of coconuts, so now they just moved the danger way above your head where you are not looking as you stroll on the sidewalk.

    I’m expecting soon they will start to place land mines on the beach in random locations.

    • Jack La Motta

      Did you Eat the Coconut? just asking……………………….

      • Homebrew

        No, I set it back up the tree, and reset the trip line.

    • Jack La Motta

      In 2002, officials in Queensland, Australia, removed coconut trees from local beaches to guard against death by coconut, leading one newspaper to dub coconuts “the killer fruit” Historical reports of actual death by coconut date back at least to the 1770s. Published accounts also include instances of coconuts being used as weapons, including the use of “coconut bombs” by Japanese forces during World War II.

  • DICKR

    Suicide, without a doubt

    • Jack La Motta

      Hes backpack was full of rocks and he was tied to the tree!

  • Jack La Motta

    Those skinny little branches lying on the floor dont look big enough to kill anyone, saying that the guy was 91, so it could have been the straw that broke the Camels back, well who knows what happened only God or Buddah, but he had a long life, i hope hes younger wife is financially well taken care of, but i suspect she will be! RIP

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      i agree there’s no big tree branches along Jomtien beach i jog along there every morning only a few twigs and leaves along the footpath and a few left over from the night before Ladyboys . I can smell a rat a mile wide in this story .

  • Geordie

    I find it quite appalling that anyone would make jokes out of another person’s death.
    How would you feel reading comments like these if it were one of your family members was was killed?

  • amazingthailand

    the usual maintenance consists of shaking the coconut tree by the civil servants. coconut price going down no need to shake anymore. moral stay away from pats beach roads full of threats sa necklace snatchers ladyboys scorpions hiv carriers excréments old ricefarmersdaughters and now Deadly coconuttrees

  • amazingthailand

    In fact that small piece of branch could never kill him falling on his head. What really happened acording to Hercule? Hercule Poirot find out that the rice farmer was hiding behind the tree and hit poor Romeo deadly to prevent ricefarmersdaughter heritage!

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      I knew angry bitter and scorned Ken would bring the innocent rice farmers daughter into the topic here.

      • amazingthailand

        my name is not ken and not naive. my name is realistic

        • Patamnak Hill Hobo

          I’m Happy for you May your grass grow greener

    • Deadhorse.

      Not only is the branch on it’s own heavy enough to kill there is also the concrete pathway the head may have made contact with to be taken into consideration.

  • Ok now

    just one witness at 6.30 pm on a Sunday ???…………… the unnamed witness and unnamed wife did not try and stop the bleeding ???

    • L-Nino

      Or perhaps the wife’s unnamed boyfriend/relative? Could he have been a local Branch Manager?!?

      • Jack La Motta

        Should have called in the Special Branch on this case!

  • private pile

    In normal civilised society murder stands out and shocks people because it’s not the norm…. in pattaya it’s the other way around when some one does from a act of nature and genral bad luck like this…. wow … that’s is so unusual … well for pattaya

  • LondonChris

    Whatever happened R.I.P old timer

  • Alan Fresco

    Poor old chap. One would like to think that the incorruptible Thai authorities will conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into the cause of death, but to use that well-known expression, anything can happen in Thailand.