Foreigner found dead in the sea. Was he murdered?

By Albert Jack -
10
2094
Five rocks were found in the backpack of a man found dead off Koh Phangan on Thursday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

Drowning or murder? Foreigner found floating in the sea off Koh Phangan

Koh Phangan police are keeping an open mind as to whether a male caucasian tourist, discovered in the sea 500 yards from Koh Phangan, died in a fishing accident or has been murdered.

The body was spotted by a member of the public at Ban Chalok Lam. He is thought to have been dead for five days and, as decomposition has began, identification is proving difficult.

The body has been taken to the police hospital for autopsy. Investigating officers hope this will reveal whether he died as a result of drowning or if he was murdered and then dumped into the sea.

Curiously, a backpack, still attached, contained five heavy rocks, a pair of shorts and a device charger.

Officers have suggested that the man may have died whilst harpoon fishing and was using the rocks to keep himself low in the water.

They have not, however, suggested why the backpack also contained the other items.

Police are searching all the local resorts and condos to try to find out if anybody is missing.

Story shared by and translated from Thairath

